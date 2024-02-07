Previous
Rust for evermore by ajisaac
Photo 2975

Rust for evermore

My last snap (well at least for a few days?), 3 of 3, of the decaying combine in fields overlooking the sea near Gwbert.

7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
