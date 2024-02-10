Previous
Next
The Watcher by ajisaac
Photo 2978

The Watcher

Down along the coastal path at Broadhaven South, where the river cascades into the sea a wonderful heron was 'watching' everything that was going on.

I went past him first to cross the river bridge and did not notice him; he remained absolutely & perfectly still during all the time I watched and photographed him!
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
819% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise