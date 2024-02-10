Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2978
The Watcher
Down along the coastal path at Broadhaven South, where the river cascades into the sea a wonderful heron was 'watching' everything that was going on.
I went past him first to cross the river bridge and did not notice him; he remained absolutely & perfectly still during all the time I watched and photographed him!
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2991
photos
57
followers
84
following
819% complete
View this month »
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
nature
,
yellow
,
outside
,
water
,
legs
,
bird
,
eye
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
river
,
landscape
,
beak
,
feathers
,
heron
,
still
,
watching
,
watcher
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close