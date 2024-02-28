RIP Dave Myers

I don't usually undertake tributes to celebrities etc. but I am doing one for Dave Myers, one half of 'The Hairy Bikers'; they of culinary skills & fun.



Why?

Because I had the opportunity to meet 'The Hairy Bikers' at the BBC Good Food Show in Birmingham in 2016; as my snap of them shows.



Before I went into the culinary demo by the HB's; they came out from the back area and very kindly said 'hello' to myself and 'hope you enjoy our demo'.



They were hilarious whilst undertaking their demonstration and we all were caught up with their humour.



Obviously I only met them briefly but based upon my encounter Dave M. while be sadly missed by all (especially those close to him and his long time buddy Si K).