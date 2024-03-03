Previous
Here's looking at you by ajisaac
Here's looking at you

One of the local cat's in the hood giving me a look as I 'invade' its territory in a coastal village a few miles away.
3rd March 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 13th, 2024  
