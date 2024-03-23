Previous
Cut! by ajisaac
Cut!

At last I've finally managed to cut my grass; its the first time this year and the first time since October last year would you believe, as its been soooooo....wet!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
