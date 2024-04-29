Sign up
Photo 3057
Coastal Path Carvings Part #1
Recently a series of wooden coastal path carvings appeared over night on a stretch of the local area.
This one is of a hatted sea horse. (Part #2 tomorrow).
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3062
photos
58
followers
83
following
Tags
black
,
white
,
hat
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
fun
,
clouds
,
wooden
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
silhouette
,
wood
,
carved
,
carving
,
evening
,
dusk
,
colour
,
seahorse
,
coastal
