Coastal Path Carvings Part #1 by ajisaac
Coastal Path Carvings Part #1

Recently a series of wooden coastal path carvings appeared over night on a stretch of the local area.

This one is of a hatted sea horse. (Part #2 tomorrow).
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
