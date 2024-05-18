Previous
Little Haven by ajisaac
Photo 3075

Little Haven

'Hafan Fach' or 'Little Haven' on the west coast of Pembrokeshire.

A little piece of 'Haven Heaven'.....except during August (so I avoid!)...wonderful walks along the coastal path in both directions to be had.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
