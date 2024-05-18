Sign up
Photo 3075
Little Haven
'Hafan Fach' or 'Little Haven' on the west coast of Pembrokeshire.
A little piece of 'Haven Heaven'.....except during August (so I avoid!)...wonderful walks along the coastal path in both directions to be had.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
red
,
sky
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
rocks
,
cliffs
,
coast
,
beach
,
clouds
,
view
,
pebbles
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
coastline
,
boat
,
rope
,
harbour
,
wales
,
seascape
,
shingle
,
haven
,
pembrokeshire
