Classic CI by ajisaac
Photo 3095

Classic CI

A well known 'classic' corrugated iron building located in Ceredigion; often photographed by CI enthusiasts from all over.

When I first discovered it, it was being used as an art & fabric shop if I remember rightly.
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
