Photo 3095
Stack Rock Art
Not my composition... found these near the coastal path on one of my walks.
There is some form of art form with stone balancing although this one is not particularly tall.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3120
photos
57
followers
79
following
Tags
outside
,
rocks
,
stones
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
art
,
round
,
stack
,
texture
,
grain
,
tall
,
stacked
,
balanced
,
rounded
