Stack Rock Art by ajisaac
Photo 3095

Stack Rock Art

Not my composition... found these near the coastal path on one of my walks.

There is some form of art form with stone balancing although this one is not particularly tall.
9th June 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire
