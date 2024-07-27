Previous
Betwixed the old and the new by ajisaac
Photo 3103

Betwixed the old and the new

Um I wonder what the owner of the new home thinks about his next door neighbour?

What does the owner of the old building think of the shiny new home next door?

Contrast in opinions maybe?

So we are 'Betwixed the old and the new' maybe forever......?
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
852% complete

Photo Details

