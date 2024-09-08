Sign up
Photo 3189
Across the glitch bridge
Barmouth Bridge refuzzed a little with a couple of glitches!
Barmouth Bridge (Welsh: Pont Abermaw), or Barmouth Viaduct is a Grade II* listed single-track wooden railway viaduct across the estuary of the River Mawddach near Barmouth, Wales.
It is 900 yards (820 m) long and carries the Cambrian Line. It is the longest timber viaduct in Wales and one of the oldest in regular use in Britain.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
black
,
bridge
,
sky
,
outside
,
water
,
construction
,
wooden
,
view
,
railway
,
outdoors
,
river
,
frame
,
landscape
,
grey
,
historic
,
wales
,
minimalist
,
glitch
,
timber
,
minimal
,
minimalistic
