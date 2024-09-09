Brith Rift Valley

Home made 'Bara Brith' today-yum yum!



Bara Brith Bread is a traditional Welsh fruit bread whose name bara means bread and brith means speckled.



The bread is made by mixing flour (either white or self-raising), yeast (if not using self-raising flour), butter, mixed dried fruit (such as raisins, currants and sultanas), mixed spices and an egg.



Some recipes favour soaking the dried fruit in tea overnight before the baking.