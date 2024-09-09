Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3190
Brith Rift Valley
Home made 'Bara Brith' today-yum yum!
Bara Brith Bread is a traditional Welsh fruit bread whose name bara means bread and brith means speckled.
The bread is made by mixing flour (either white or self-raising), yeast (if not using self-raising flour), butter, mixed dried fruit (such as raisins, currants and sultanas), mixed spices and an egg.
Some recipes favour soaking the dried fruit in tea overnight before the baking.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3206
photos
55
followers
76
following
878% complete
View this month »
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
9th September 2024 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cake
,
close-up
,
tin
,
bread
,
tasty
,
recipe
,
texture
,
traditional
,
inside
,
split
,
indoors
,
leisure
,
culinary
,
sultanas
,
welsh
,
currants
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close