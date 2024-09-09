Previous
Next
Brith Rift Valley by ajisaac
Photo 3190

Brith Rift Valley

Home made 'Bara Brith' today-yum yum!

Bara Brith Bread is a traditional Welsh fruit bread whose name bara means bread and brith means speckled.

The bread is made by mixing flour (either white or self-raising), yeast (if not using self-raising flour), butter, mixed dried fruit (such as raisins, currants and sultanas), mixed spices and an egg.

Some recipes favour soaking the dried fruit in tea overnight before the baking.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
878% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise