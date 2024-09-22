Previous
Penybryn Arms Post Box by ajisaac
Penybryn Arms Post Box

Another old post box, Queen Victoria Era, in the walling of Penybryn Arms Public House.
22nd September 2024

ajisaac

Suzanne ace
Great presentation
November 11th, 2024  
