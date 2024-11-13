Previous
Breakfast by ajisaac
Breakfast

This morning I decided to treat myself to a full breakfast cooked by a wonderful lady who runs a small container canteen before I went to undertake some gardening work.

3 sausages, 2 eggs, 3 bacon, tomatoes, hash browns, baked beans, mushrooms , toast and a mug of tea...it was delicious.

Oh with brown sauce too (HP, which is House of Parliament sauce, off course!).

I sat in the outside covered gazebo area with the sunshine streaming down after a hard frost last night, great.

Whilst I appreciate some may not favour this, it was just nice to have a small treat before a hard day's work.
ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Full of protein and tastiness! But, I'd prefer ketchup and marmalade for the toast!!!
November 13th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely pov and shot.
November 13th, 2024  
