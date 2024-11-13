Breakfast

This morning I decided to treat myself to a full breakfast cooked by a wonderful lady who runs a small container canteen before I went to undertake some gardening work.



3 sausages, 2 eggs, 3 bacon, tomatoes, hash browns, baked beans, mushrooms , toast and a mug of tea...it was delicious.



Oh with brown sauce too (HP, which is House of Parliament sauce, off course!).



I sat in the outside covered gazebo area with the sunshine streaming down after a hard frost last night, great.



Whilst I appreciate some may not favour this, it was just nice to have a small treat before a hard day's work.