Sacrifice by ajisaac
Sacrifice

Red for sacrifice....whether great or small,
Past and present...we will remember them all.
(Remembrance Sunday November 2024)
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
