Photo 3228
Sacrifice
Red for sacrifice....whether great or small,
Past and present...we will remember them all.
(Remembrance Sunday November 2024)
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
red
,
green
,
window
,
church
,
outside
,
color
,
stone
,
sunday
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
metal
,
wall
,
building
,
remembrance
,
gate
,
poppy
,
iron
,
knitted
,
ironwork
,
remembrance-day
,
remembrance-sunday
,
#remembrance-day
