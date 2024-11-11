Sign up
Photo 3229
At the 11th Hour of the 11th Month...
At the 11th Hour of the 11 Month...
We shall remember them....
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them....
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
smile
,
portrait
,
day
,
face
,
blackandwhite
,
frame
,
tie
,
monochrome
,
uniform
,
respect
,
framed
,
raf
,
honour
,
#remembrance
