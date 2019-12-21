Sign up
Photo 3642
Christmas Lights
Our neighborhood is pretty sedate which makes this display particularly noteworthy. if you look closely at the different figures, you might find a few Halloween characters tossed in for good measure!
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
20th December 2019 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
lights
