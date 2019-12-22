Sign up
Photo 3643
Looking through the Window
Another view of this unique mural on glass at the Institute for Contemporary Art in downtown Richmond
22nd December 2019
22nd Dec 19
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
richmond
,
glass
,
mural
,
ica
Kathy A
ace
Now that's interesting
December 22nd, 2019
