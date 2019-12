Students Past and Present

I have been teaching Sunday School since my daughter was in First Grade long, long ago. The little girl on the right is one of my current students in kindergarten. The girl next to her has moved up. And the young man in the top picture, is home from college for Winter Break! But I can go one better. Not only am I currently teaching Elena, but I was also her Mom’s Sunday School teacher in kindergarten! Making these family connections is one of the best parts of being a Sunday School teacher.