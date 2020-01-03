Previous
Next
How Did She Do That? by allie912
Photo 3655

How Did She Do That?

You can see Hank on the lower right wishing he could scale the great heights that Maddie had conquered. I have no doubt that his time will soon come!
3rd January 2020 3rd Jan 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1001% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carla Smith
Fun picture! Looks like an interesting place to explore!
January 3rd, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@carlasmith1990 Yes, all kinds of quirky shops and galleries.
January 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise