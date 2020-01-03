Sign up
Photo 3655
How Did She Do That?
You can see Hank on the lower right wishing he could scale the great heights that Maddie had conquered. I have no doubt that his time will soon come!
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bus
,
brother
,
sister
,
florida
Carla Smith
Fun picture! Looks like an interesting place to explore!
January 3rd, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
@carlasmith1990
Yes, all kinds of quirky shops and galleries.
January 3rd, 2020
