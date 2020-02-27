Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3710
Fog Alert for Richmond
Visibility was low, the weathermen warned, and nowhere was it more obvious than looking up at the tower of the local television station. You couldn’t even see the flashing lights that warn planes to steer clear.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
4
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Latest from all albums
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
26th February 2020 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
richmond
,
fog
,
tower
Mickey Anderson
ace
When young at night we would blindfold someone in the car and drive all around. Then walk them under the tower and told them to look up! Remove the blindfold! It became known as the Stairway to Heaven. Of course the station put a end to that....lol, Brings back warm memories!! Thanks for posting this!
February 27th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
@brillomick
I never knew that!
February 27th, 2020
Phil Howcroft
the weather does indeed look poor, hope the air quality was good to breath !
February 27th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that is a thick fog alright! It's absolutely fascinating how the tower completely disappears.
February 27th, 2020
