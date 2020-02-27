Previous
Next
Fog Alert for Richmond by allie912
Photo 3710

Fog Alert for Richmond

Visibility was low, the weathermen warned, and nowhere was it more obvious than looking up at the tower of the local television station. You couldn’t even see the flashing lights that warn planes to steer clear.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
When young at night we would blindfold someone in the car and drive all around. Then walk them under the tower and told them to look up! Remove the blindfold! It became known as the Stairway to Heaven. Of course the station put a end to that....lol, Brings back warm memories!! Thanks for posting this!
February 27th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@brillomick I never knew that!
February 27th, 2020  
Phil Howcroft
the weather does indeed look poor, hope the air quality was good to breath !
February 27th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- that is a thick fog alright! It's absolutely fascinating how the tower completely disappears.
February 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise