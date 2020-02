African American Read-In Kicks Off

This evening The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts as part of Black History Month participated in the African American Read-In. Notable figures from the greater Richmond community lent their voices in prose and poetry readings throughout the galleries. Prior to the reading, a mixed-media mural of acrylic paint and photography reflecting the creative visions of Richmond Free Press photographers Sandra Sellars and Regina Boone and several others at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts was unveiled.