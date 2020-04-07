Sign up
Photo 3750
Social Distancing, Junior Edition
School’s out! These two across the street neighbors were comparing notes on the day’s assignments. I praised them for keeping their distance although we all agreed it wasn’t much fun.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
boys
,
neighbors
