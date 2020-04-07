Previous
Next
Social Distancing, Junior Edition by allie912
Photo 3750

Social Distancing, Junior Edition

School’s out! These two across the street neighbors were comparing notes on the day’s assignments. I praised them for keeping their distance although we all agreed it wasn’t much fun.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1027% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise