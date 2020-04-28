Spotted on my walk

Previous
This morning I listened to the concert in celebration of composer Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday. All manner of musical artists gathered (in their own homes of course) to pay tribute to his amazing talent. It was broadcast on YouTube last night, but they had some technical problems so I checked back this morning.
One of the songs I heard for the first time was a number cut from the show Assassins. It is called The Flag Song and although it was written 30 years ago, it is even more relevant today. Check out the song here: https://youtu.be/ONz-b9xiSG0
You can hear the whole wonderful two and a half hour program on YouTube.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

