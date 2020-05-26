Let Us Remember

Decoration Day



Sleep, comrades, sleep and rest

On this Field of the Grounded Arms,

Where foes no more molest,

Nor sentry’s shot alarms!



Ye have slept on the ground before,

And started to your feet

At the cannon’s sudden roar,

Or the drum’s redoubling beat.



But in this camp of Death

No sound your slumber breaks;

Here is no fevered breath,

No wound that bleeds and aches.



All is repose and peace,

Untrampled lies the sod;

The shouts of battle cease,

It is the Truce of God!



Rest, comrades, rest and sleep!

The thoughts of men shall be

As sentinels to keep

Your rest from danger free.



Your silent tents of green

We deck with fragrant flowers

Yours has the suffering been,

The memory shall be ours.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow



The poem pays tribute to what was then a new form of civic observance: a day set aside to commemorate those who had perished in the Civil War by placing flags and flowers on soldiers’ graves, a custom that gradually gave rise to our modern Memorial Day honoring all who give their lives in military service. Its first readers likely felt an elegaic pang all the more acutely: by the time the poem circulated in the June 1882 Atlantic, it would have been national news that Longfellow had died just a few weeks earlier at his home in Cambridge, at the age of 75.”