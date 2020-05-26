Previous
Let Us Remember by allie912
Let Us Remember

Decoration Day

Sleep, comrades, sleep and rest
On this Field of the Grounded Arms,
Where foes no more molest,
Nor sentry’s shot alarms!

Ye have slept on the ground before,
And started to your feet
At the cannon’s sudden roar,
Or the drum’s redoubling beat.

But in this camp of Death
No sound your slumber breaks;
Here is no fevered breath,
No wound that bleeds and aches.

All is repose and peace,
Untrampled lies the sod;
The shouts of battle cease,
It is the Truce of God!

Rest, comrades, rest and sleep!
The thoughts of men shall be
As sentinels to keep
Your rest from danger free.

Your silent tents of green
We deck with fragrant flowers
Yours has the suffering been,
The memory shall be ours.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

The poem pays tribute to what was then a new form of civic observance: a day set aside to commemorate those who had perished in the Civil War by placing flags and flowers on soldiers’ graves, a custom that gradually gave rise to our modern Memorial Day honoring all who give their lives in military service. Its first readers likely felt an elegaic pang all the more acutely: by the time the poem circulated in the June 1882 Atlantic, it would have been national news that Longfellow had died just a few weeks earlier at his home in Cambridge, at the age of 75.”
Allison Williams

MamaBec ace
My husband was a Corpsman with the Marine Corps in the jungles of Vietnam. I am grateful for him, knowing so many lost their lives.
May 25th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@mamabec How fortunate we are that men like your husband saw military service as their sacred duty.
May 25th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Beautiful tribute Allison. I am very thankful for all the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice for my freedom.
May 25th, 2020  
