Photo 3808
Soon to be Gone
The governor has decreed this statue of Robert E. Lee will soon be gone. Of course that will precipitate demonstrations from those who want it to remain.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st May 2020 2:06pm
Tags
richmond
,
lee
,
monument
Kerri Michaels
ace
great statue Hope they just move it
June 4th, 2020
Allison Williams
ace
@moviegal1
That, of course, leads to a whole other set of problems!
June 4th, 2020
