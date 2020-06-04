Previous
Soon to be Gone by allie912
Soon to be Gone

The governor has decreed this statue of Robert E. Lee will soon be gone. Of course that will precipitate demonstrations from those who want it to remain.
4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kerri Michaels ace
great statue Hope they just move it
June 4th, 2020  
Allison Williams ace
@moviegal1 That, of course, leads to a whole other set of problems!
June 4th, 2020  
