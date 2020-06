Reality Reaches Richmond

This elaborate monument on Monument Avenue spotlights Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America. It was targeted on Saturday night as part of the frustration and anger resulting from the death of George Floyd. I walked along Monument Avenue on Sunday to document the damage. I was not the only one. People, both Blacks and Whites, came to look and ponder. It was disturbing, but I think all in attendance felt we were seeing something that needed to be said.