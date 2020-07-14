Previous
Next
Teacher s Pet by allie912
Photo 3848

Teacher s Pet

I need a good name for this bad boy. He has been spending a lot of time hanging out on the patio. I finally got pictures of him doing gymnastics on the bird feeder. Unfortunately he really is too big for the perches and when he launched himself off this evening, he knocked the feeder to the ground and about half the seed fell out. The sparrows and finches that gathered afterwards were quite appreciative, I also scatter a handful of seeds on the ledge right below the sliding glass door. Mr. Blue has gotten quite bold. You can see him peering in at me. One of these days I hope I can meet him in person.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1054% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise