Teacher s Pet

I need a good name for this bad boy. He has been spending a lot of time hanging out on the patio. I finally got pictures of him doing gymnastics on the bird feeder. Unfortunately he really is too big for the perches and when he launched himself off this evening, he knocked the feeder to the ground and about half the seed fell out. The sparrows and finches that gathered afterwards were quite appreciative, I also scatter a handful of seeds on the ledge right below the sliding glass door. Mr. Blue has gotten quite bold. You can see him peering in at me. One of these days I hope I can meet him in person.