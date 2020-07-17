Previous
Coming or Going? by allie912
Photo 3851

Coming or Going?

I took this picture from a distance and only when I downloaded it did I see Mr. and Mrs. M. Dove in detail, and that’s when I noticed something very odd. We are seeing their tails and their beaks at the same time. How do they do that?
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
