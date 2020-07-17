Sign up
Photo 3851
Coming or Going?
I took this picture from a distance and only when I downloaded it did I see Mr. and Mrs. M. Dove in detail, and that’s when I noticed something very odd. We are seeing their tails and their beaks at the same time. How do they do that?
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
365
365
Camera
COOLPIX P510
Taken
15th July 2020 7:49pm
doves
doves
