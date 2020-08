I Made the Breakthrough

Yesterday I sat quietly outside on the patio, my chair placed in the shade. I read my book and barely raised my head as the birds got accustomed to me. First came the mourning doves, then the sparrows and finches and finally the blue jays. I was even able to steal a picture with my iPad.

Today It rained, so I didn’t have a chance to test whether they remembered I was okay. Looking forward to trying again tomorrow.