Photo 3893
Before Your Very Eyes
From the middle of May this house has steady grown from an empty lot to the comfortable home it is now.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
construction
,
house
Phil Howcroft
you documented the "build" really well allison
August 29th, 2020
