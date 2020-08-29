Previous
Before Your Very Eyes by allie912
Before Your Very Eyes

From the middle of May this house has steady grown from an empty lot to the comfortable home it is now.
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
you documented the "build" really well allison
August 29th, 2020  
