Almost There by allie912
Photo 3910

Almost There

I had not been by this home renovation in a week and was pleased to see the progress they had made. Once the grounds are restored, I will give you the final portrait.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
bkb in the city
It is looking good
September 15th, 2020  
