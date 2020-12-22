Previous
Next
What is that fool doing? by allie912
Photo 4008

What is that fool doing?

Doesn’t it look like these two little birds are trying to figure out what Syd is up to?
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1098% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise