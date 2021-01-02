Previous
Next
Welcome to 2021 by allie912
Photo 4019

Welcome to 2021

My traditional picture to begin the New Year. Wishing us all a better one than last year.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise