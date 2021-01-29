Sign up
Photo 4046
January Big Snow
In the big snow of January 2016, Richmond got almost a foot of snow. This was the big snow of January 2021 as seen from my patio.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
28th January 2021 9:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
