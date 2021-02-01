Previous
Snow Friends by allie912
Photo 4049

Snow Friends

Here are a few of the backyard birds I welcomed today, including a few woodpeckers I had never seen before (Northern Flicker and Downy Woodpecker) on my patio.I was so happy Imstill had food for,them.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
