Photo 4049
Snow Friends
Here are a few of the backyard birds I welcomed today, including a few woodpeckers I had never seen before (Northern Flicker and Downy Woodpecker) on my patio.I was so happy Imstill had food for,them.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8002
photos
30
followers
46
following
1109% complete
4042
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
31st January 2021 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
,
cardinal
,
finch
,
junco
,
woodpeckers
,
“blue
,
jay”
