Previous
Next
Photo 4072
Can You Identify the Smaller Flag?
This is the flag pole for our local post office. When I saw the lower flag, I thought it was the official flag of the USPS, but in fact it is a banner to commemorate MIA and POW. That was unexpected.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8048
photos
30
followers
46
following
1115% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
23rd February 2021 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usps
Rick Schies
ace
Yes it is. I recognized it
February 24th, 2021
