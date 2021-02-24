Previous
Next
Can You Identify the Smaller Flag? by allie912
Photo 4072

Can You Identify the Smaller Flag?

This is the flag pole for our local post office. When I saw the lower flag, I thought it was the official flag of the USPS, but in fact it is a banner to commemorate MIA and POW. That was unexpected.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Yes it is. I recognized it
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise