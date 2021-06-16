Sign up
Photo 4184
One of the Girls
And here is one of the 4 chickens I went to visit this morning. They are a sweet bunch, and, what’s more, good egg producers. I have a half dozen big beautiful brown eggs to enjoy this week!
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
365
365
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th June 2021 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chicken
,
hen
Kathy A
ace
Nice close up, nice detail
June 16th, 2021
