One of the Girls by allie912
Photo 4184

One of the Girls

And here is one of the 4 chickens I went to visit this morning. They are a sweet bunch, and, what’s more, good egg producers. I have a half dozen big beautiful brown eggs to enjoy this week!
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kathy A ace
Nice close up, nice detail
June 16th, 2021  
