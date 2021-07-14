Previous
Back in Time by allie912
Photo 4212

Back in Time

Back to last month when I was visiting Meg and her family. And back in time to the 18th century when some great grave markers were etched. This is the Marblehead, MA burial ground.
14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Allison Williams

