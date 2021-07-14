Sign up
Photo 4212
Back in Time
Back to last month when I was visiting Meg and her family. And back in time to the 18th century when some great grave markers were etched. This is the Marblehead, MA burial ground.
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
13th July 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graves
