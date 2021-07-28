Sign up
Photo 4226
Solar Powered
I just charged this garden ornament with a full day of sunlight. Let’s see if it makes it through the night.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
moon
,
garden
