Still Life: After the Rain by allie912
Still Life: After the Rain

A quick little shower made everything glisten.
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
