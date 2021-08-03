Sign up
Photo 4232
Family Dinner
So good to finally see everybody! Maddie is about 6 inches taller than me, and Henry is a total charmer. Sarah made a delicious dinner and Max did the clean-up! We have a lot of catching up to squeeze into the next few days!
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd August 2021 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mother
,
father
,
daughter
,
son
