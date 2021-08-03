Previous
Family Dinner by allie912
Photo 4232

Family Dinner

So good to finally see everybody! Maddie is about 6 inches taller than me, and Henry is a total charmer. Sarah made a delicious dinner and Max did the clean-up! We have a lot of catching up to squeeze into the next few days!
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
