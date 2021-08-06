Previous
Next
Surprise picture by allie912
Photo 4235

Surprise picture

My favorite portrait of the visit is this unexpected picture I found on my iPad after I left Hank in charge and Maddie joined him.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1160% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
How cute and what a treasure! Jeff just discovered a video hidden in his phone that our granddaughter made when she visited here in January. Love the smiles here!
August 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise