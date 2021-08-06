Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4235
Surprise picture
My favorite portrait of the visit is this unexpected picture I found on my iPad after I left Hank in charge and Maddie joined him.
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8374
photos
29
followers
46
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
Latest from all albums
4232
4136
4233
4137
4138
4234
4235
4139
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
4th August 2021 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
girl
,
boy
,
granddaughter
,
grandson
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
How cute and what a treasure! Jeff just discovered a video hidden in his phone that our granddaughter made when she visited here in January. Love the smiles here!
August 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close