Photo 4239
Young Entrepreneur
This youngster had set up a drink stand outside his house on the way to the Watermelon Festival. I didn’t need a drink, but I had to reward his can-do spirit.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8382
photos
29
followers
46
following
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Tags
lemonade
,
boy
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I would do the same- I love it when kids want to start a business and earn money. That's quite a fancy stand!
August 10th, 2021
