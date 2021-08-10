Previous
Young Entrepreneur by allie912
Photo 4239

Young Entrepreneur

This youngster had set up a drink stand outside his house on the way to the Watermelon Festival. I didn’t need a drink, but I had to reward his can-do spirit.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Allison Williams

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I would do the same- I love it when kids want to start a business and earn money. That's quite a fancy stand!
August 10th, 2021  
