Photo 4238
Return of the Watermelon Festival
After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the watermelon festival in the quirky section of Richmond called Carytown, was back.
Lots of live musicians, yummy food, local craftspeople, people strolling with their dogs, and, of course, watermelon.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8380
photos
29
followers
46
following
1161% complete
View this month »
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
8th August 2021 6:15pm
Tags
watermelon
,
carytown
Phil Howcroft
must have been great to go out and photograph a street event again , super montage allison
August 8th, 2021
