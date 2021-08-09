Previous
Return of the Watermelon Festival by allie912
Return of the Watermelon Festival

After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the watermelon festival in the quirky section of Richmond called Carytown, was back.
Lots of live musicians, yummy food, local craftspeople, people strolling with their dogs, and, of course, watermelon.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft
must have been great to go out and photograph a street event again , super montage allison
August 8th, 2021  
