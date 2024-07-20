Previous
Looking Back by allie912
Looking Back

I am posting early today so I can share our anniversary celebration on the actual day.
Looking back 55 years, the weekend of the Moon Landing, it has been memorable for our own journey to the stars and beyond.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Allison Williams

