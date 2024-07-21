Like Father, Like Son

Noah, on the right is a preacher’s kid. His father, Joel, on the left, was the pastor of our church for more than two decades. From early childhood Noah was interested in big ideas. He was a good student and after college attended seminary. Yesterday at the church where he went to Sunday School and played among the pews, Noah was ordained as a minister of word and sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA. We were privileged to be witnesses at this moving ceremony. I looked carefully to see if his father Joel was floating but his feet were firmly on the ground.