Previous
Like Father, Like Son by allie912
Photo 5313

Like Father, Like Son

Noah, on the right is a preacher’s kid. His father, Joel, on the left, was the pastor of our church for more than two decades. From early childhood Noah was interested in big ideas. He was a good student and after college attended seminary. Yesterday at the church where he went to Sunday School and played among the pews, Noah was ordained as a minister of word and sacrament in the Presbyterian Church USA. We were privileged to be witnesses at this moving ceremony. I looked carefully to see if his father Joel was floating but his feet were firmly on the ground.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1455% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise