Previous
Photo 5311
The Stories It Could Tell
When you see the stump of a large tree, you can’t help but think of its long life and the events it might have witnessed.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
17th July 2024 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
stump
