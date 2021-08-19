Previous
Not Exactly Twins by allie912
Not Exactly Twins

These two chrysanthemums were obviously planted together, but the one on the left is definitely lagging. Wouldn’t it be impressive if they bloomed simultaneously?
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
bkb in the city
They are very nice
August 19th, 2021  
