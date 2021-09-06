Previous
Next
Young Men with a Plan by allie912
Photo 4266

Young Men with a Plan

These two have put together a structure using found materials. Now the second part of their plan — to tear it down.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise